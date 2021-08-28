News / Local Prescription meds made £95,000 embezzler ‘impulsive’ and ‘disinhibited’ By Danny McKay 28/08/2021, 6:00 am Updated: 28/08/2021, 8:06 am Nicola Thomson. A bakery manager who embezzled almost £100,000 to fund her gambling addiction has avoided jail after it emerged she’d been on meds which made her “impulsive” and “disinhibited”. Nicola Smith, or Thomson, had been working at Kindness Bakers on Main Street, New Deer, since 2007, and worked her way up to store manager where she was trusted with the day-to-day bookkeeping. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe