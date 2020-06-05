Preparation work for restarting construction of new north-east school begins

Preparation work for restarting construction of a new north-east school has started.

Inverurie Community Campus was expected to invite students in for the start of the school year in August.

The facility will house the new Inverurie Academy and St Andrew’s School.

However, all building work was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, on-site planning and preparation for recommencing the construction is now under way.

The Aberdeenshire Council project is being delivered through developers’ hub North Scotland and being built by Robertson.

New safety systems and arrangements are in the process of being installed on-site.

This work will continue next week in anticipation of construction activities being restarted when it is deemed safe to do so by the Scottish Government.

All works will be carried out in line with physical distancing guidelines and Robertson is working to an agreed set of safe operating procedures.

It is too early to be able to forecast a completion date for the school, and contingency plans have been put in place for pupils to continue their education from August.

St Andrew’s School will continue to operate from their existing building to enable a greater focus on transition experiences for its young people and will move into the new facility from the October break.

Partners will continue to keep stakeholders updated as dates are finalised.