Predatory paedophile who bribed victims with sweets jailed for 17 years

A high-risk north-east “predatory paedophile” who raped and sexually abused five girls has been locked up for 17 years.

Albert Bremner, who was already subject to an order for lifelong restriction for previous sex abuse offences, was found guilty after a trial last month.

The offences took place in the north-east between 1993 and 2005 – with two of his victims only six years old at the time of his offences.

At the trial at the High Court in Aberdeen, Advocate depute Chris Fyffe had described how Bremner manipulated the five girls, then aged between six and 14, using bribes such as sweets and cigarettes and orchestrating a “pattern of abuse” during the 1990s and early 2000s.

It was also revealed Bremner had a number of previous convictions, including a five-year sentence in 2009 after a pictures of two girls were found at his home in Keith.

At the High Court in Edinburgh today Bremner appeared before Lady Poole to be sentenced.

‘Abuse perpetrated was despicable’

The judge praised the courage of Bremner’s victims, and she told him: “You are a predatory paedophile. You groomed then abused children. You took indecent photographs of many of your victims.

“You bribed your victims with sweets, money, alcohol and cigarettes, and used threats against some so they would not disclose what you were doing.

“The abuse you perpetrated was despicable. It was of the most serious nature.”

She went on to say: “It was clear from hearing your victims in court that what you did was deeply traumatising to them. They are to be commended for their courage in coming forward to give evidence.”

Horrific abuse had a ‘devastating impact’

Lady Poole added: “I have read a victim impact statement from one of your victims. Unsurprisingly the horrific things you did to her have had a devastating and prolonged impact on her life.

“You have many previous convictions, which include analogous convictions. You are already subject to an order for lifelong restriction imposed after you were convicted in 2009 of sexual abuse of two other girls.”

During the hearing it emerged that a pre-sentence report said Bremner showed “no remorse” or victim awareness and that he had “ingrained inappropriate sexual thinking”.

It was also revealed that he was assessed as posing a “very high risk” of serious harm, especially to children.

Lady Poole also told Bremner: “Crimes of this level of wickedness must attract a custodial disposal. Child sexual abuse is abhorrent and will not be tolerated in our society. ”

She said that since Bremner was already subject to life restrictions which would serve to protect the public if he was ever released.

Following the verdict last month, one of Bremner’s victims branded him a monster.

The woman, now 35, said: “I’m still angry at him and I will always hate him for what he’s done. He claimed for years that we’d lied, but it’s now been shown in court that it was him who lied – he’s the guilty party here.”