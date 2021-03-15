A bid has been made to hold a hearing to discuss plans for an Aberdeen housing development.

Aberdeen City Council’s planning development and management committee is being recommended to agree a special meeting of the group to discuss the development, which is proposed for land to the south of Deeside Brae.

Known as Leggart Brae, plans were originally submitted for up to 150 homes with associated landscaping and parking. This has now been revised to 133 units.

Lodged by Comer Homes, it’s hoped 133 housing units made up of 86 homes and 47 flats will be given the go ahead.

However, before planning permission is discussed, officers have recommended the committee agrees to a pre-development hearing being held.

The pre-development hearing would give councillors an opportunity to hear from officers, as well as the applicant, and discuss any questions they may have around subjects such as road access.

© Supplied

No opinions are allowed to be given at the meeting, with planning permission to be either given or rejected at a following meeting of the committee, rather than at a meeting of full council which might have previously been undertaken.

Those sitting on the committee will be given the chance to approve the meeting going ahead when it meets on Thursday.

A report which will be discussed on this date said: “The scale of the proposal, at 133 units, is such that it represents a ‘major development’ in terms of the relevant hierarchy of developments.

“As regards the nature of the departure from the Development Plan, this principally relates to the zoning of the site as Green Belt and the relevant policy NE2 not providing for residential development of this scale in this location.

“Whilst this clearly does represent a significant departure from the Development Plan, the site is rezoned as residential land and allocated as an opportunity site for 150 homes in the Proposed Aberdeen Local Development Plan (PALDP).

“Although the PALDP is yet to undergo Examination and thus remains unadopted at this stage, its content is a material consideration.

“Taking account of the scale of the proposal, the level of public representation and the Proposed Local Development Plan, it is considered that the planning development management committee is equipped to provide the necessary public scrutiny via a statutory pre-determination hearing and determination of the application thereafter, and that referral to full council would not be necessary in this instance.”

© Scott Baxter / DCT Media

The site is one of three new areas added to Aberdeen City Council’s local development plan.

However, Aberdeenshire Council made a formal representation to the city over the site as part of the consultation process on the local development plan due to its proximity to Aberdeenshire.

An online consultation was held for the development in August last year.

Members of the public were asked what access options to the site they would prefer, and the ways they typically travel around the surrounding area – such as by bike or foot.

Planners said a total of 121 representations have been received on the site – all of which are either objecting or raising concerns.

Some issues included increased traffic and congestion exacerbating poor air quality, it would pose an increased flood risk, no safe routes to school, and impacting ecology and natural habitats.

The committee will make a decision on Thursday.