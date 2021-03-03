Pre-determination hearing held for Aberdeen Silverburn House site

A pre-development hearing on a proposed housing development in an Aberdeen community has been held.

Councillors on Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee held a pre-determination meeting for home plans at Silverburn House on Claymore Drive, Bridge of Don.

The proposal was previously heard at a planning committee meeting last June, however it was decided to be determined at a later date, after a statutory pre-determination hearing took place.

It is planned to build between 100 and 150 new homes on the site, which was previously an office building occupied last by Baker Hughes before it was demolished in 2019.

A statutory consultation took place for the development plans between May and August last year, with responses currently being reviewed by planning officers.

Officers said the plans are a “significant departure” from the local development plan, as the site is zoned within a “B2” area – a specialist employment area, which encourages business use or industrial and storage/distribution uses.

At this stage, councillors are not allowed to express any views for or against the development, as the development will be discussed again at an upcoming planning meeting, where a decision will be made to either grant or refuse the application.

Roads officers said they had concerns about safe routes to schools, but following discussions with the applicants, a further crossing has been agreed to be included within the plans.

Officer Scott Lynch said: “We’re simply required to satisfy ourselves that the principles of what is being proposed are acceptable, the engineering solutions are feasible and that the applicant is willing to engage with us on these things.

“The applicants have expressed a willingness and they’ve shown it in their most recent drawing that they’re willing to put in a crossing to the south of the site which would provide access to the crossing that crosses Ellon Road because we had quite a lot of concern prior to that about how the safe routes to school would function and how the site would generally be accessible by foot.”.

Councillor Neil Copland asked about enhanced crossings for Ellon Road.

He said: “The proposal is to use Scotstown School for this, will there be enhanced crossings for the kids crossing Ellon Road?”

Roads officers said there would be a path that would link to the crossing at the Cloverhill housing development site, as well as requesting a crossing at Parkway East, just south of the site.

Councillor Alison Alphonse asked what type of crossings were proposed, as there is problems with puffin crossings further down the road.

It was stated that applicants had indicated puffin crossings, but said it was more likely they would be toucan crossings, although there was nothing set in stone yet.

Two representations were received from the public, including one from BOC Gases on Ellon Road, and one from the operators of the Bon Accord centre, as well as an objection from the Bridge of Don Community Council and one from SEPA

The applicants were also on hand to answer any questions.

They said: “The vision of the development is to create a high quality development with all the benefits of urban city and coastal living in one location on the edge of Aberdeen. We wish to capitalise and expand on the excellent existing local services, employment, public transport route and recreational opportunities in the area. We see it as making an ideal location for new homes in a popular area.”