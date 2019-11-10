Praise for work of NHS Grampian’s radiographers

The president of the Society of Radiographers has praised the work of NHS Grampian.

Some procedures carried out at the facility are a first for a Scottish radiotherapy centre.

Gill Hodges said she was “amazed and delighted at the amount of advanced practice going on” at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following a visit.

She was invited to the radiotherapy centre and to meet trainee consultant radiographer Jacqueline Ogg.

Gill said: “The amount of advanced practice is amazing.

“In some instances ARI is the only centre in Scotland delivering some of these services.”

