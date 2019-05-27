Praise for warm and nurturing staff at north-east nursery

Children from a north-east nursery learn important skills, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Tarland School Nursery on School Road, Tarland, on March 27 and have now published their report.

The nursery can look after up to 40 children aged under five and inspectors rated it “good” for staffing and then environment – the third best of six possible ratings – and “adequate” for care, support, management and leadership – the fourth-best rating.

“Children were learning to co-operate, compromise, make decisions, take part in conversation and many more important skills,” said the report.

It added: “Staff had a warm, nurturing manner with the children and were appropriately responsive to children both when inside and outdoors.

“Staff ensured children were safe without being overprotective.”