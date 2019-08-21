Praise for first Grampian Women’s aid

An “inspirational” conference in Aberdeen aimed at supporting domestic victims was such a success it could be held annually.

More than 200 people attended the even`t at Curl Aberdeen yesterday to discuss ways of cutting domestic violence and helping victims and their families.

It follows a change in the law in April to make coercive control a specific offence.

The Evening Express previously revealed 70 crimes have since been recorded in that category in the North East Police Division – the highest of any of Scotland’s 13 police areas.

Grampian Women’s Aid, which organised the conference, said it has supported 175 women and 73 children and young people experiencing domestic abuse in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire since the law came in.

The charity’s manager Aileen Forbes said: “This is likely to be the tip of the iceberg.

“We organised the conference as a way of sharing expertise and it was an inspirational day.

“We had police officers, representatives from Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council, third sector organisations and individuals who we have helped before.

“We may hold the conference annually but I am certain we will hold some kind of annual event.”

Ms Forbes praised the high standards shown by police.

He said: “The police officers in our area respond to reports in the right way and follow the correct training.

“I take my hat off to them – but we still have a long way to go.”

Scotland’s Domestic Abuse and Forced Marriage Helpline is available 24/7 on 0800 027 1234.

Locally, Grampian Women’s Aid is available on 01224 593381.