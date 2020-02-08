Praise for north-east tourism body

Visit Aberdeenshire has been recognised as a finalist at an awards ceremony.

UKinbound, the trade association that represents the interests of the UK’s inbound tourism sector, held its annual convention in Bristol on Thursday.

Visit Aberdeenshire was up against VisitWiltshire and VisitKent for the Destination Marketing Organisation (DMO) title.

Although not a winner on the night, VisitAberdeenshire Chief Executive Chris Foy praised the efforts of the team.

He said: “This fantastic award was voted by UKinbound members and making the podium is testament to the efforts of the entire Visit Aberdeenshire team, but especially to the tourism development team whose work was at the heart of the submission, having already influenced over £1m in operator contracts for local businesses this financial year.”