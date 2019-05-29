Aberdeen residents praise ‘top notch’ care home

Residents of an Aberdeen care home told inspectors it is “top notch”.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Summerhill Home on Summerhill Road, Aberdeen, on April 25 and have now published their report.

The home provides residential care for up to 23 older people and inspectors rated it “very good” in planning care and supporting people’s wellbeing – second best of six possible ratings.

The report said: “People told us they feel the service is top notch.

“We saw people being cared for with genuine kindness by all staff working in the home.

“A real strength of the service is a good core group of the staff have been in post for a number of years.

“This means they can really get to know residents’ and family needs and preferences.

“While staff were kept very busy, we saw they took a relaxed and unhurried approach with each resident.”

