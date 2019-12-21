Praise for standards at Aberdeen centre

A city community for people with learning difficulties has been rated “very good” by inspectors.

The Care Inspectorate visited Newton Dee Camphill Community on November 18 and has now published its report.

The community is home for up to 93 adults with learning difficulties and inspectors rated it “very good” for care, support, management and leadership – the second best of six possible ratings.

“We saw that villagers, house co-ordinators and volunteers were living according to a shared lives model of care, where people worked and lived together with a shared responsibility for the day-to-day running of the estate,” said the report.

It added: “When we spoke with villagers, they made very positive comments about where they lived and worked, and that they got on well with the staff who supported them.

“Everyone we spoke to knew who they would go to if they had any concerns.”