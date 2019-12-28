Praise for staff from north-east care home

Staff from a north-east care home show warmth and respect towards residents, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Alexander Scott’s Hospital Eventide Home on Gladstone Road, Huntly, on December 10 and have now published their report.

Up to 40 people can live at the home and inspectors rated it “very good” for supporting people’s wellbeing and planning care and support – the second best of six possible ratings.

“Staff showed warmth and respect when talking with people,” the report added.

“This reduced anxiety levels and people appeared content.

“Fun was used with good effect and this resulted in much laughter being heard.

“Many people told us that new friendships and companionships had formed since they had moved into the home,” said the report.