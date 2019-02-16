Praise for staff at north-east sheltered housing complex

A north-east sheltered housing complex has received high praise from an official watchdog.

Fraserburgh-based Jarvis Court Very Sheltered Housing was given a “very good” rating by the Care Inspectorate – the second highest possible.

The quality of staff at the facility, as well as the level of care given to residents, were picked out for particular praise.

A report published by the watchdog said: “We assessed the service to be performing to a very good standard in relation to the care and support offered to people and to the quality of staff.

“The outcomes and experiences enjoyed by tenants were of very good quality.

“We concluded that the service continued to support tenants to have very good quality of life.”

The report also observed that residents in the service had benefited from visits by local children, as well as different animals and had contributed to a publication that aimed to educate other services about the benefits of such visits.

The service also operates a Boogie in the Bar event, which allows residents in care facilities to “meet, dance, socialise and enjoy a drink and snack”.

The inspectors observed “not only had the quality of life of the tenants of Jarvis Court improved from attending the Boogie in the Bar, other people in the community had benefitted”.