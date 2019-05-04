Praise for staff at north-east nursery

There is a culture of positivity at a north-east nursery, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Links Nursery on Birch Way, Balmedie, on April 5 and have now published their report.

The nursery can look after up to 101 children and inspectors rated it “very good” for care, support and staffing – the second best of six possible ratings.

“Throughout the nursery there was a culture of positivity and caring, clearly focussed on the needs of the children,” said the report.

It added: “Staff were warm, attentive and nurturing which resulted in a secure and respectful environment for them.

“Attachments between children and staff were strong, we often saw children smile or reach out to staff.”

One parent told inspectors: “The staff go above and beyond to ensure my children are well cared for. They feel more like a family than a service.”