Praise for staff at north-east playgroup

Staff at a north-east pre-school playgroup have been praised following an inspection.

Education Scotland inspectors visited Udny Station pre-school playgroup in Ellon and said “considerable” progress has been made since a previous review in 2018, when concerns were expressed over standards.

They found that improvements have been made in relation to self-evaluation, the quality of children’s experiences and planning for children’s learning.

Playgroup chairwoman Abby Twigger said they were “so proud” of staff after the positive inspection.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

She said: “They have worked hard and it shows in this report.”

She added: “As a team we are working to improve our resources and self- evaluation.”

Aberdeenshire Council education committee chairwoman Gillian Owen said: “I am absolutely satisfied with the outcome of this inspection.”