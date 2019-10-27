Praise for staff at north-east playgroup

The kindness of staff at a north-east play school helps children learn for themselves, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Gardenstown play school at Bracoden Schoolhouse in Banff on August 28 and have now published their report.

It can look after up to 18 children aged under three and inspectors rated it “good” for care, support and staffing.

“Staff used kind words and encouragement that helped children to work things out for themselves,” said the report.

It added: “Children were able to choose what they wanted to do and had the freedom to move between the play rooms.

“Children were being encouraged to make choices and lead their own learning, while being able to build their confidence and abilities through experiences such as weekly outdoor play sessions, swimming and library visits.”