Praise for staff at north-east home-help service

A north-east home-help team has been praised for making service users feel comfortable.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited 1st Homecare Aberdeen on West High Street, Inverurie, on May 21 and have now published their inspection report.

The service provides care at home for people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire with a wide range of needs.

Inspectors rated it “very good” for care, support, management and leadership – the second best of six possible ratings.

They were particularly impressed with the emphasis on ensuring the same carers visit service users often.

“People experienced a reliable and consistent care service, with the same few staff visiting people on a regular basis,” said the report.

It added: “For this reason, people told us they were able to build a trusting relationship with their carers and felt more comfortable receiving care.”

Citing one example where this approach had been successful, the report said: “This resulted in particularly good outcomes for one person who had always refused care, but the small team of dedicated staff took the time to develop a positive relationship, initially calling in for a chat.

“After a while the person felt confident enough to allow care and this has enabled them to live at home for longer.”