Praise for staff at north-east care hub

Residents of a north-east centre for people with learning disabilities benefit from compassionate interactions with staff, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Willowbank Bungalows in Peterhead on May 22 and have now published their report.

Inspectors rated the centre “very good” for supporting wellbeing and planning care – the second best of six possible ratings.

“People who used the service appeared to have good relationships with staff,” said the report.

It added: “We observed positive, warm and compassionate interactions between them and staff clearly knew individual residents well.

“People told us they liked the staff and felt they could speak to them if they had any problems.

“Risk assessments showed how the service would support residents to have a positive quality of life while minimising risk.”