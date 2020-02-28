Praise for staff at north-east care facility

Genuine friendships have formed between service users and staff at a care facility, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited One to One Care Limited in Rothienorman near Inverurie on January 21 and have now published their report.

The service provides care to people living with complex needs and learning disabilities and inspectors rated it “very good” for care, support, management and leadership – the second-best of six possible ratings.

“People had been with the service for a considerable time. This meant genuine friendships had formed.

“Relatives spoke about trusting relationships with both owners, who demonstrated love and compassion for the people in their care and for their families.

“This contributed to the very high levels of satisfaction with the service provision.”