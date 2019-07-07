Praise for staff at north-east care service

North-east staff interact positively with service users at a support service, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Ark Moray East on Land Street, Buckie, on May 3 and have now published their report.

The service provides housing support and care at home for 21 people with learning disabilities, physical disabilities and mental health conditions who live in their homes.

Inspectors rated the service “very good” for care, support and staffing – the second best of six possible ratings.

The report said: “People were being supported to be involved in their local communities and there was a number of different activities people were taking part in.

“Individuals were getting on with their staff, and were comfortable with them and we observed positive interactions between supported people and staff. Staff felt well supported.”