Praise for staff at Aberdeen housing support service

Adults with learning disabilities told inspectors they were “all happy” with the support they receive from an Aberdeen care service.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate visited Craigton Grove housing support service on Craigton Grove, Peterculter, on April 25 and have now published their report.

The hub offers a combined housing support and care-at-home service for adults with learning disabilities and inspectors rated it “very good” for care, support, management and leadership – the second best of six possible ratings.

“We spoke with five people who used the service. They were all happy with the support they received and were able to describe how the service supported them,” said the report.

“They told us they got on well with their support staff. They all knew their key worker and felt able to go and speak with them if they were worried.”