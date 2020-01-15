Praise for staff at Aberdeen centre supporting people with mental health problems

Residents at an Aberdeen centre for people with mental health problems feel well supported, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited St Aubin’s on South Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, on December 12 and have now published their report.

The centre is operated by VSA and inspectors rated it “very good” for care and support – the second-best of six possible ratings.

“People felt well supported at St Aubin’s,” said the report.

It added: “One person told us ‘I can come and go as I like. Staff support me to do things on my own.

“It really feels like my space.’”

Inspectors praised staff for helping residents keep physically and mentally healthy.

The report said: “People were well supported and encouraged to keep physically active. People were encouraged and enabled to have hobbies and to develop new interests.”