Praise for staff at Aberdeen care service

Staff from a service which helps people with learning disabilities in Aberdeen have been praised by inspectors.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Inspire’s Viewfield service on Marywell Street in Aberdeen’s West End, on January 11 and have now published their report.

The service looks after eight adults in two purpose-built residential buildings.

Inspectors rated the service “good” for care, support, management and leadership – the third best of six possible ratings.

“We observed some positive staff interactions with people supported by the service, where they clearly knew the individuals well and knew how they liked to be supported,” said the report.

It added: “People appeared to have good opportunities to access social and local services and were able to describe some of the activities they were involved in.”

All service users have files which “clearly focused” on positive aspects, such as their ability to make decisions, said the report.

It added: “Any identified risks were assessed and control measures identified and this was reviewed regularly.”

One resident told inspectors: “I like living here, and I like the folk I live with.”