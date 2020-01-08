Praise for staff at Aberdeen care home offering ‘warmth and compassion’

An Aberdeen care home has a culture of warmth and compassion, inspectors said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Crosby House care home on May Baird Avenue, Aberdeen, on September 25 and have now published their report.

Up to 40 older people can live at the home and inspectors rated it “very good” for supporting people’s wellbeing – the second best of six possible ratings.

“We felt there was a culture of warmth and compassion within the home,” said the report.

It added: “Staff clearly knew the residents and their families very well. Staff were able to discuss in detail people’s needs, choices and wishes.”

Inspectors said residents spoke highly of staff.

According to the report, one resident told inspectors: “The best thing is you can do what you like but the staff are here if you need them.”