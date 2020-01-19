Aberdeen supported living praised for mental health service

A support service for people affected by homelessness and mental-health problems operates to a very good standard, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Penumbra’s Central Aberdeen Supported Living Service on July 25 last year and have now published their inspection report.

They rated the service “very good” for care, support, management and leadership. The report said: “We found the service operated to a very good standard. We saw that people received a service which was recovery focused and person-centred.”

