Praise for residents as north-east recycling centres open

North-east residents have been praised for their response after recycling centres opened across the region.

Aberdeenshire Council opened its facilities on Monday, with more than 10,000 bookings made for the first week of operation – almost half the available slots.

Westhill has been the busiest household recycling centre (HRC) with 1,322 (99%) spaces booked, while Fraserburgh, Inverurie and Laurencekirk are at 60% of their capacity.

Thanks to the introduction of the booking system, no queues were reported at any of the centres in Aberdeenshire on the first weekend of opening.

Council waste manager Ros Baxter said: “The partial re-opening of our HRCs has gone very smoothly and I would like to thank all of our staff who have made this possible.

“I would also like to thank all those residents who have booked online and clearly followed the instructions we have provided.

“The very positive feedback we have received on both our booking system and the way in which we have approached the disposal of general waste and garden waste has been very favourable and we appreciate everyone’s help and patience.

“We are aiming to remove the restrictions on materials and vehicle types as soon as the initial rush is over, however we expect the booking system to remain in place as long as physical distancing is required to prevent the spread of Covid-19.”