Praise for police after Aberdeen swoop leads to £1 million ecstasy seizure

Police have been praised after officers seized £1 million of Class A drugs in Aberdeen.

Rosemount councillor Tom Mason said it is “absolutely tremendous” officers were able to swoop on an address in his ward yesterday and take the MDMA tablets off the street.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the seizure followed joint work between officers based in the north-east division and the National Crime Agency and that the investigation centred around the alleged illegal importation of the drugs into the region.

She added: “Officers arrested one man, aged 22, in the Rosemount area of Aberdeen as a result of his alleged involvement in the illegal importation and being concerned in the supplying of Class A controlled drugs.

“As a result of the investigation and enforcement action, over 45kgs of MDMA – also known as ecstasy – with an estimated street value of over £1m, has been recovered.”

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Naysmith added: “This is an intelligence-led operation and, as such, inquiries are ongoing.”

The case has been referred to the Procurator Fiscal.

Mr Mason said: “It is absolutely tremendous that police have been able to be so proactive and take these drugs off the streets in this ward. I would like to thank the police for building up this intelligence and being so proactive.

“Residents in my ward have often complained about a problem of drugs in this area and I met with police at the start of December to discuss it.

“The sheer scale of this drugs seizure shows what a good job the police are doing.”