Children feel safe, nurtured and included at north-east nursery – inspectors

Inspectors have praised staff at a north-east nursery for making children feel safe, nurtured and included.

The review of Laurencekirk nursery by the Care Inspectorate also commended nursery staff for forging links with the community.

This has seen cakes being made by the children for coffee mornings and performing a nativity play where residents of a local care home were invited to attend.

The nursery also received “very good” ratings for quality of care and support, and quality of staffing.

The report said: “The staff team were well trained and highly motivated.

“They demonstrated a sound understanding of meeting individual needs.”

The nursery provides learning and childcare to children aged between three and five.