Praise for north-east town’s new bus link

Residents in a north-east community are enjoying the benefits of a new “hail and ride” bus service.

Stagecoach has introduced the 757, which runs seven days a week from the new development of Chapelton to Westhill and Aberdeen Airport.

Transport bosses say the new route, which travels through Newtonhill, Portlethen, Kingswells and Dyce, will allow more people to utilise public transport.

Stagecoach North Scotland’s commercial director Daniel Laird said: “It’s really important we continue to add new services to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire that allow communities, including those that are growing such as Chapelton, the opportunity to travel on public transport to other areas.

“The 757 Hail and Ride service has been well received and we look forward to continuing to work with Chapelton as the town expands in the near future.”