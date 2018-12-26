Praise for north-east street after Christmas display raises thousands for charity

A north-east street that has raised thousands for charity with its spectacular Christmas lights has been praised in the Scottish Parliament.

Liam Kerr, north-east region MSP, has put forward a motion to congratulate the residents of Malcolm’s Way in Stonehaven.

The MSP recently visited the street and said he was “impressed” by the winter wonderland.

Every year the households bling up their homes with multi-coloured displays and invite donations from passersby.

Patricia Bruce, 41, has helped spearhead the event for the past six years.

After moving to the town in 2009, Patricia and her late husband Tom, who passed away from cancer in 2015, started decorating their home with lights to raise money for the Dialysis Unit at Kincardine Hospital.

Residents this year have decked the halls to help raise £40,000 for a wheelchair-accessible playground for children at Carronhill School.

More than £60,000 has been raised by its residents over the past five years.

Mr Kerr said: “Patricia and the local Stonehaven community are lighting the way to a playground that every child can enjoy. I am very impressed by the amount they have raised over the years.”