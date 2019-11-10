Praise for north-east school staff after latest inspection

Inspectors have praised the care received by children at a north-east nursery.

The Care Inspectorate visited the Rosehearty School Early Years in October.

It was ranked “very good” for quality of care and support and for quality of staffing.

The report said: “Staff had very good professional relationships.

“They worked together respectfully and communicated well to ensure children received continuity in their care.”

Councillor Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee chairwoman, has praised the school and its head teacher Mike Taylor.

She said: “This inspection report makes for very positive reading.

“Congratulations to Mike Taylor and his team. I was particularly interested to read about the children’s regular visits to the beach and how they learnt about safety, sea life and made models in the sand.

“It is good to see nurseries and schools be innovative and creative as well as using the natural surroundings to encourage learning about a variety of topics.

“Another inventive approach is the ‘question of the week’ which sees children’s discussions about the interests and needs lead to actions being followed up.”