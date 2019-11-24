Praise for north-east respite care centre

A north-east service which offers respite care for people with a range of disabilities has been praised by inspectors.

Ellon Respite Care Service is based in a three-bedroom house near the town centre.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It is run by Inspire Ltd, in conjunction with Aberdeenshire Council, and offers short-term respite care for a maximum of two adults, or children with learning disabilities and associated physical disabilities.

The Care Inspectorate visited the facility on September 20 and rated its support for people and planning as very good.