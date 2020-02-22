Praise for north-east pupils after money raised for koalas

Pupils at a north-east school have been praised for their fundraising efforts.

Children in P3S at Macduff Primary School raised funds for Friends of the Koala Incorporated, which provides care and rehabilitation for koalas in Australia, including some of those injured in the recent bush fires.

The class, which is led by teacher Lauren Scott who is originally from Australia, encouraged others to dress up as an animal and also led an assembly that paid tribute to the volunteers and firefighters helping the wildlife affected.

The pupils raised £833.36, which was added to by Ms Scott’s friend Jessica Brennan, taking the total figure up to £1,287.52.

Their efforts were even praised on the other side of the world by MP Janelle Saffin in Australian newspaper The Echo.

Gillian Owen, chairwoman of Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee, said: “The bush fires in Australia clearly have had a devastating impact, not only for those who have sadly lost their lives and had their homes and livelihoods destroyed, but also many animals who have been hurt or killed in these horrendous fires.

“Well done to everyone in class P3S and their teacher Lauren Scott.”