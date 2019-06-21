Praise for north-east pupils after J Rock success

North-east pupils have been praised after winning a national competition.

Fraserburgh South Park Primary School were crowned winners in this year’s J Rock Scottish Finals, which was held in Dundee.

More than 1,500 pupils from 19 different schools took part, with the school judged the best for its Halloween-themed performance Trick or Treat Up Witches Street.

J Rock is the junior version of Rock Challenge, with teams tasked with creating an eight-minute performance exploring a theme of their choice.

The children were also given the Aberdeenshire Council Award of Excellence for Choreography and the Aberdeenshire Community Safety Partnership Award of Excellence for Performance Skill.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It also took home the NHS Grampian Endowment Fund of Excellence for Stage Use, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Award of Excellence for Drama and the Police Scotland Award of Excellence for Soundtrack.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson said: “I’m delighted for Fraserburgh South Park Primary School in their success earlier this month at the J Rock Scottish final.

“It is clear those who take part get so much enjoyment because it engages the communities, the whole school and the skills and talent which are clear to see on stage during the performances.

“Well done to everybody who has been involved and of course to Fraserburgh South Park in particular.”