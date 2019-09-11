Praise for north-east council’s rental portfolio

More than 90% of business units in Moray are occupied, according to the council.

The local authority said that rental income generated by its industrial portfolio has brought in £174,000 in the last financial year.

In a decade, £883,000 has been generated. Thirty new business units have been built in that time, including a major expansion of March Road Industrial Estate in Buckie.

Moray Council currently owns 176 industrial buildings, 128 development and ground leases and a serviced and unserviced land for future development of 55 acres.

Moray Council’s economic development and infrastructure committee chairman, Councillor Graham Leadbitter, said: “Our industrial portfolio plays a vital role in promoting economic growth by providing affordable, fit-for-purpose business premises for lease by a range of organisations across Moray.

“We’ll continue to monitor performance and explore opportunities to acquire and develop land and buildings.

“It’s positive to see such a high occupancy rate and I’m encouraged to hear that this trend for high occupancy levels is set to continue.”