Praise for north-east care home over improvements after concerns raised

Inspectors have praised staff from a north-east care home for improving after previously expressing “significant concerns” about standards there.

The Care Inspectorate told Durnhythe care home on Durn Road in Portsoy last July to improve the way medicine is stored, the way quality of care is assessed and the way complaints are dealt with.

According to a Care Inspectorate report, this was because: “We had significant concerns with the management of medication.

“The return of unused medication was not done, and as a result, several months of returned medication was stored in the treatment room.”

Inspectors revisited last Thursday and complimented staff for implementing positive changes.

A new report said: “The home was calm, relaxed and very welcoming.

“People appeared content and happy in their surroundings.

“The management team had worked hard to improve medication management and practices in the service.”

The report added: “Storage and stock control of medication was much better.”

Bosses had improved training and communication, the report said.

They had also improved quality assurance, including the monitoring of falls.

The report said: “We could see that the number of falls had reduced since our previous inspection.

“The management team had implemented a system that clearly recorded concerns and complaints.”

One resident told inspectors: “The new chef is very good. I have seen him ask residents what they want to eat.”

A visitor told inspectors they had “seen improvements over the past six months.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s partnership mananger for the north area Mark Simpson said: “We are pleased to note the Care Inspectorate has recognised the changes made at Durnhythe in recent months and we commit to continuing to work with our staff team, residents and families to improve the experience of living at Durnhythe.”