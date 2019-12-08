Praise for north-east care home after inspection

A north-east care home has been praised in a report following a visit by inspectors.

The Care Inspectorate visited during an unannounced inspection at Culsh House in New Deer on November 7.

Based in a converted house on the outskirts of the village, the facility looks after a maximum of 23 elderly people.

The support it gave to residents was rated as very good with the planning for their care and support given the good rating.

A Care Inspectorate document said it had “major strengths” but there were still some areas where the home could improve although these potential changes would not affect residents at the home.

The report said: “We evaluated the service as performing at a very good level. This means that the service demonstrates major strengths in supporting positive outcomes for people.

“There were very few areas for improvement and those that do exist would have a minimal impact on people’s experiences and outcomes.”