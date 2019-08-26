Praise for new mental health service set up in memory of north-east woman

The launch of a new mental health service has been hailed by north-east politicians.

Shirley’s Space has been set up in memory of Peterhead mum Shirley McCombie, who passed away last August.

Her family raised thousands of pounds for a dedicated mental health base, believing Cornhill Hospital in Aberdeen was too far away.

Now the first of a number of volunteer-run services has opened in Crimond.

Conservative MP David Duguid and MSP Tom Mason visited Crimond Medical Centre and Community Hub.

Mr Duguid said: “This is an excellent service which will hopefully fill a gap for people with mental health issues.

“We need to make sure that any remaining stigma is removed.

“I know that there is cross-party agreement on the need for this and there should be cross-government co-operation as well.”

Mr Mason added: “Shirley’s Space is doing very important work to support people who are struggling with mental health problems across the north-east.

“Its new walk-in centre provides the opportunity to have a confidential, non-judgmental chat.

“I truly wish Shirley’s Space the best as they continue to grow.”