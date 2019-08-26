Monday, August 26th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Praise for new mental health service set up in memory of north-east woman

by Jamie Hall
26/08/2019, 10:00 am
David Duguid, Cameron Findlay (nephew of Shirley), Tom Mason, Councillor Dianne Beagrie and Councillor Mark Findlater inside the Crimond Medical Centre
David Duguid, Cameron Findlay (nephew of Shirley), Tom Mason, Councillor Dianne Beagrie and Councillor Mark Findlater inside the Crimond Medical Centre
Send us a story

The launch of a new mental health service has been hailed by north-east politicians.

Shirley’s Space has been set up in memory of Peterhead mum Shirley McCombie, who passed away last August.

Her family raised thousands of pounds for a dedicated mental health base, believing Cornhill Hospital in Aberdeen was too far away.

Now the first of a number of volunteer-run services has opened in Crimond.

Conservative MP David Duguid and MSP Tom Mason visited Crimond Medical Centre and Community Hub.

North-east family to open mental health centre after mum took her own life

Mr Duguid said: “This is an excellent service which will hopefully fill a gap for people with mental health issues.

“We need to make sure that any remaining stigma is removed.

“I know that there is cross-party agreement on the need for this and there should be cross-government co-operation as well.”

Mr Mason added: “Shirley’s Space is doing very important work to support people who are struggling with mental health problems across the north-east.

“Its new walk-in centre provides the opportunity to have a confidential, non-judgmental chat.

“I truly wish Shirley’s Space the best as they continue to grow.”

Heartache as devoted north-east mum dies aged 37

Breaking