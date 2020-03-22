Praise for ‘kind, nurturing and supportive staff’ at north-east nursery

Children are supported by kind and supportive staff at a north-east day care centre, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Port Erroll School Nursery on Braehead Drive, Cruden Bay, on January 22 and have now published their report.

The centre can look after up to 25 children aged between three and five and inspectors rated it “good” for care and support.

“Children were supported by kind, nurturing and supportive staff,” said the report.

It added: “Staff were approachable and friendly.

“This enabled children to gain confidence and form good attachments with staff.

“As a result, children were happy, settled and having lots of fun.”

Inspectors said staff made good use of praise and promoted positive behaviour, celebrating children’s achievements using a ‘wow’ board.