Praise for sailing instructors after dinghies capsized in north-east harbour

Sailing instructors have been praised for saving 10 teenagers after “violent storms” caused seven dinghies to capsize.

The emergency services have commended the Peterhead Sailing Club who ensured all of the youngsters were quickly taken ashore.

The incident happened in Peterhead Bay on Wednesday night.

The teens had been out alongside two rescue boats with two senior instructors when the squall hit.

A massive emergency response was mustered with coastguard personnel, police officers, two ambulances, the Fraserburgh lifeboat and two Inverness rescue helicopters being asked to attend.

However, coastguard crews found that club leaders had already got the children to safety and stood down the helicopters.

All 10 teenagers were checked over by paramedics and found to be uninjured.

Principal of the Aberdeenshire Sailing Trust Angie Fraser said: “We had a group of 10 experienced, academy-aged sailors from local schools sailing with us after school.

“They were sailing a mix of boats and were properly dressed for going into the water in the event of capsize – with wetsuits, buoyancy aids and spray tops.

“At about 5.55pm a larger gust came through, which caused three dinghies to capsize.

“The wind didn’t drop, resulting in more boats capsizing, so the instructors quickly took the decision to take all the participants ashore to safety.

“A supply boat in the harbour issued a mayday relay.”

The Buchan coastguard released a statement thanking the group for being “properly equipped”.