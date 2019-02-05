Praise for north-east ‘homely’ care hub

There is a relaxed friendly, and homely atmosphere at a north-east nursing home, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Culsh House Care Home in New Deer on December 18 and have now published their report.

The home provides nursing care for up to 23 people and inspectors rated the standard of care and wellbeing given to residents as “good” – the third-best of six possible ratings.

“Culsh House had a relaxed, friendly and homely atmosphere,” said the report.

It added: “Thought had been put in to the positioning of furniture in the various lounges and we observed residents engaged in meaningful conversations.”

One resident’s relative told inspectors: “The whole team of staff are kind, polite and friendly.”

The relative added: “There is a nice family atmosphere.”