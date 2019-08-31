Praise for north-east volunteer group

A north-east MP has praised volunteers who built and now maintain accessible paths in Cullen.

Cullen Volunteer Group invited Douglas Ross MP, above centre, with Alex Donn, left, and chairman Stan Slater, right, to view the fruits of their labour.

The MP said: “It’s quite amazing how a small group of volunteers has achieved so much for the community and I commend the ongoing efforts to ensure the paths and surrounding areas are maintained.”

Mr Slater said: “We are fortunate in Cullen to have a dedicated team of volunteers, many of whom are in their 60s and 70s, who cover the range of tasks associated with the project and turn up in sun and rain.”