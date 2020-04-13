Praise for fire crews after blaze at north-east farm

Firefighters spent several hours battling a blaze at a north-east farm at the weekend.

Crews were called to the fire at a farm building in Marnoch near Aberchirder shortly after 8pm on Saturday night.

Councillor Glen Reynolds, who represents Banff and District, praised the “speedy work” of the emergency services.

He said: “I sit on the communities committee for the council and one of the things we get on a regular basis is a report from the fire service regarding unexplained fires.

“I have no reason to comment on the nature or cause of the fire, but Saturday was a day of heat and dryness and obviously with the particular circumstances we face at the moment I do wonder whether there are any witnesses who would be able to come forward.

“I’m grateful there doesn’t appear to be any injuries and my thoughts are with the farm owner.

“Obviously there will be an investigation by the police and the fire service and I hope that there will be conclusions drawn as to what has happened.

“Unfortunately it’s not irregular that when the weather does turn, and it is particularly dry, there are fires which can occur from that.

“I hope that the farm will be up and running and is able to function as per normal as soon as possible.

“I would also like to thank the speedy work of the emergency services in dealing with this incident at a time when resources will be stretched.”

Councillor John Cox, who also represents Banff and District, said: “I would like to thank the fire service for dealing with the incident.

“It just shows, once again, how much we rely on the emergency services and the fantastic work they do. I’m pleased there doesn’t appear to be any injuries at this stage.”

A total of six appliances attended the scene, along with a water carrier.

The last vehicle left the scene just after 4am on Sunday morning.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a report of a fire in a farm building.

“We used six breathing apparatus, one hose reel and three jets.

“The stop message was received at 11.33pm, and the last appliance left the scene at 4.05am.”