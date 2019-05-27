Praise for emergency services after deer rescued from sea in Aberdeen

A rescue operation was launched to save a deer fleeing dogs at Aberdeen beach.

Aberdeen Coastguard was alerted to the incident at around 10.30am on Saturday, near the Fittie end of the beach.

Two lifeboats were called to the scene along with the SSPCA and Police Scotland in a bid to get the animal back onshore.

It is understood the deer took refuge on the rocks at the north breakwater after being frightened by some dogs.

Members of the public were cleared from a section of the beach beside the Silver Darling restaurant while the rescue operation was under way.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “There was a deer in the water at the beach. It swam back to the shore but then a dog chased it.

“It ran off in the direction of Fittie.”

An Aberdeen Lifeboat spokesman said: “The team were called out to the deer while on their regular Saturday morning exercise.

“They diverted to assist after hearing this deer had been chased into the sea by dogs at the beach.

“Both the inshore lifeboat and the Y-boat were on the scene and assisted in encouraging the deer to make its way back to the beach which had been cleared by police and coastguard.

“It appeared to be no worse for its adventure.”

Scottish SPCA inspector Amanda Watson said, “Thanks to the RNLI, coastguard and police we were able to successfully rescue the deer from the sea. We believe she was scared into the water by a dog.

“Although this incident had a positive outcome, it proves as an important reminder to dog walkers to ensure their dogs are under control at all times.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the Aberdeen Coastguard rescue team responded to reports of a person in the water in the Aberdeen Harbour area at around 3am on Saturday.

An Aberdeen Coastguard spokesman said: “Upon commencing search with Aberdeen Lifeboat the casualty was located and transferred to the ambulance service and North East Police Division.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said the man was recovered safe and well but taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be checked over.