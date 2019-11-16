Praise for north-east council service

Inspectors have praised a north-east local authority’s adoption service.

The inspection ranked the service provided by Aberdeenshire Council as “very good” for quality of care and support, and for quality of management and leadership, following an inspection carried out in June.

The Care Inspectorate also acknowledged that adopters felt “confident” and “well prepared” for the task.

In the report it states: “From talking to adoptive carers, we found their journey to adoption had been efficient and skilfully carried out by experienced and knowledgeable staff.

“We found that inquiries had been responded to timeously and that the Preparation To Adopt course had been informative and enjoyable.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s chief executive Jim Savege said: “As a council we are profoundly committed to ensuring children and young people get the best start in life.”