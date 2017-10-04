Praise for Aberdeen council as busy areas prepared for hi-tech 5G connection

Hi-tech devices attached to lampposts are putting Aberdeen at the forefront of 5G mobile connection.

O2 and Wireless Infrastructure Group (WIG) have installed the UK’s first fibre connected small cell network in the Granite City.

Positioned on street lights, the technology is designed to improve network capacity and 4G connection speeds, as well as pave the way for 5G in the future.

The small cells are connected back to a nearby hub using WIG’s newly constructed fibre links which enable new network models that deliver faster and higher capacity mobile services.

The infrastructure was designed, deployed and funded by WIG and is built to support all mobile operators as well as other wireless networks.

O2 is the first mobile operator to launch its services using the infrastructure. It will initially run advanced 4G services but the fibre-connected small cells pave the way for 5G by enabling faster speeds.

The first wave of small cell deployment in Aberdeen has now been switched on in key parts of the city and the network passes busy spots such as the railway station, University of Aberdeen and Pittodrie.

It is expected to extend across the rest of the city in the years ahead.

WIG CEO Scott Coates said: “Every major city in the UK is thinking about small cells but in the race to be 5G ready, Aberdeen’s city council had the vision to unlock industry investment in the enabling wireless infrastructure needed to transform mobile connectivity.”

Brendan O’Reilly, chief technology officer at O2, said: “The small cell network in Aberdeen represents a successful collaboration between council, infrastructure provider and mobile network operator. It is a crucial step along the path to making the UK 5G ready.”

Councillor Douglas Lumsden, Aberdeen City Council co-leader, said: “We have a clear vision of enabling the best mobile and wireless connectivity across Aberdeen to stimulate local economic growth.”