Care Inspectorate praises workers at north-east charity

Staff from a north-east charity helping disabled people are trained, competent and skilled, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Real Life Options on Henderson Road, Fraserburgh on December 10 and have published their inspection report.

They rated care and support as “very good” – the second best of six possible ratings and staffing as “good” – the third best rating.

Staff provide home help to people with a range of disabilities.

“People could have confidence in their staff because they were trained, competent and skilled,” said the report.

It added: “People were fully involved in developing and reviewing their personal plans.

“Being fully involved enabled them to make important decisions regarding their work, education and social lives.

“Staff regularly sought people’s views.”