Inspectors praise Aberdeen care staff’s passion

Staff from an Aberdeen care service are passionate and show a genuine interest in helping those they look after, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Inspire Union Street and Chattan Place on December 14 and have now published their report.

The service cares for people with learning disabilities and additional support needs and service users live in individual flats or shared accommodation.

Inspectors rated the service “very good” for care, support, management and leadership – the second best of six possible ratings.

“We found staff were very passionate about their work and the people they were supporting,” the report said.

“They demonstrated a genuine interest in achieving positive experiences for people.

“This meant that people would be more likely to experience high-quality care.

“They felt included and could be confident that care and support would be right for them. Staff communicated important information well.

“We were present during a shift handover and saw that staff communicated very well,” the report added.