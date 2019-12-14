Inspectors raise north-east care service after visit

A care service that looks after people with learning disabilities has been praised by the industry’s watchdog.

Inverurie-based Aberdeenshire Services supports people who still live in their own homes in several towns including Fraserburgh, New Deer, Westhill, Peterhead and Banff.

The service is managed by Community Integrated Care and a registered charity.

It was given a “very good” rating for its quality of care and management.

A report by the Care Inspectorate said the service provided “consistent support” and was building up a permanent care team.

It said: “The numbers of permanent staff in the services had risen recently which had allowed the use of agency workers to drop to a very small percentage.

“This improvement will help people to always know who provides their care on a day-to-day basis.”