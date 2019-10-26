Inspectors praise Aberdeen care home

A city care home has been praised following an inspection.

The Care Inspectorate visited Deeside Care Home in Cults Avenue on October 7.

The facility looks after up to 68 older people in a five-storey complex.

Inspectors rated the home’s support for people’s wellbeing and their care and support planning as very good.

A report said residents were able to enjoy an “active life” and people were able to get out and about.

The document said: “The service had recently employed a full-time driver. This enabled people to get out and about more. They told us they enjoyed being able to get out on the bus and take a drive around familiar places.”